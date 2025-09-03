Donald Trump Fires At Xi, Accuses Him Of 'Conspiring Against US' With Putin, Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of "conspiring" against the United States
Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of "conspiring" against the United States.
The leaders came together in Beijing for a massive military parade that marked the 80th anniversary of China’s victory against Japanese aggression in World War II.
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to voice his expectations regarding Chinese President Jinping. The US President reminded Beijing of the “massive amount of support and blood" that the United States provided during the World War 2.
Trump wrote, “The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.
Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration." [sic]
As a jab, in the end, he also added, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."
Donald Trump's post on Truth Social. Pic/Screengrab
Xi, Putin and Kim's presence together in Beijing, especially at a military parade, was seen as an attempt by China to send a strong message to the US and President Trump, who tried to woo both Putin and Kim to take them into Washington's fold.
ALSO READ
'Batshit Insane': Deepak Shenoy Slams Donald Trump's 'One-Sided' Disaster Rant Over India's Trade With US
China Military Parade 2025
Hundreds of troops took part in the parade held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s victory against "Japanese aggression" in WWII in Beijing.
Twenty-six foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the leaders from Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe and central Asian countries attended it. From India’s neighbourhood, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu are attending the parade.
This meeting in Beijing followed the high-profile summit of the 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tianjin, which was dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with Xi and Putin against the backdrop of Trump clamping 50% tariffs against India for buying Russian oil.
The secretive Chinese military is also displaying for the first time its high-profile modern weapons, which, the PLA claims, match those of the US army. A large number of journalists from China and around the world have been invited to attend the parade marked by heavy security.