Donald Trump Fires At Xi, Accuses Him Of 'Conspiring Against US' With Putin, Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to voice his expectations regarding Chinese President Jinping. The US President reminded Beijing of the “massive amount of support and blood" that the United States provided during the World War 2.

Trump wrote, “The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.

Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration." [sic]

As a jab, in the end, he also added, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."