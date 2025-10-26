Donald Trump Dances With Malaysian Performers At Airport On Asia Tour: Watch Video

From entering the WWE ring to screaming at confused reality show contestants, Donald Trump has always been an entertainer at heart. And in a recent display of showmanship, the US President was seen dancing to the tune of Malaysian performers at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Trump arrived at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Sunday, following a 23-hour flight from the United States. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed at the airport by traditional Malaysian dancers.

Rather than just waving past the hard-working performers, Trump decided to make a pitstop at the tarmac and started dancing to the tune of drums in front of the Malaysian performers.

The performers were dressed in colourful outfits, representing the many ethnic groups present in the country, including Malays, Chinese, Indians and the indigenous people from Borneo.

Trump was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was a bystander as the US President grooved to the music.

The video was shared by Margo Martin on X, leaving netizens amused and pleasantly surprised.