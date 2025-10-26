Business NewsWorldDonald Trump Dances With Malaysian Performers At Airport On Asia Tour: Watch Video
Donald Trump Dances With Malaysian Performers At Airport On Asia Tour: Watch Video

Trump was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was a bystander as the US President grooved to the music.

26 Oct 2025, 03:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Donald Trump never backs out of a shimmy dance.(Photo Source: AP/PTI)
Donald Trump never backs out of a shimmy dance.(Photo Source: AP/PTI)
From entering the WWE ring to screaming at confused reality show contestants, Donald Trump has always been an entertainer at heart. And in a recent display of showmanship, the US President was seen dancing to the tune of Malaysian performers at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Trump arrived at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Sunday, following a 23-hour flight from the United States. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed at the airport by traditional Malaysian dancers.

Rather than just waving past the hard-working performers, Trump decided to make a pitstop at the tarmac and started dancing to the tune of drums in front of the Malaysian performers.

The performers were dressed in colourful outfits, representing the many ethnic groups present in the country, including Malays, Chinese, Indians and the indigenous people from Borneo.

Trump was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was a bystander as the US President grooved to the music.

The video was shared by Margo Martin on X, leaving netizens amused and pleasantly surprised.

Interestingly, Trump did not try to imitate the Malaysian performers, but instead tried his little shimmy that has been made quite popular over the course of two Presidential terms.

Nevertheless, Trump's visit marks the first of the US President's five-day Asia tour, which is part of his plans to conclude various trade deals and establish US influence within the region.

During the course of his five-day trip to Asia, Trump is slated to meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. He may also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the infamous Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) located at the border North and South Korea.

The outcome of Trump's Asia tour could be key as it would set the narrative for the region in the near future.

