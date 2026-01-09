Business NewsWorldDonald Trump Cancels Second Attack On Venezuela, Cites Cooperation
Donald Trump Cancels Second Attack On Venezuela, Cites Cooperation

Venezuela is “working well” with the US on rebuilding its oil and gas infrastructure and releasing “large numbers” of political prisoners.

09 Jan 2026, 03:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The conversations reflect Trump’s eagerness to secure Venezuela’s mammoth oil reserves as a potential source of revenue and an opportunity to expand US energy dominance. (Photo: AP/PTI)</p></div>
US President Donald Trump said a second wave of attacks on Venezuela has been canceled, citing improved cooperation from the country.

Venezuela is “working well” with the US on rebuilding its oil and gas infrastructure and releasing “large numbers” of political prisoners, Trump wrote in a social-media post on Truth Social on Friday. That means another wave of strikes doesn’t appear necessary, he said.

Brent futures pared gains on the president’s statement, trading at $62.10 as of 9:52 a.m. in London. Trump is meeting with US oil executives later as his administration pushes them to rebuild Venezuela’s energy sector.

