'Reached Its Potential': Donald Trump Lambasts United Nations At General Assembly

US President Donald Trump has once again fired shots at the United Nations during meetings at the General Assembly, accusing the body of not being able to fulfil its mission while claiming that he has personally stopped seven wars.

“The UN has never really reached its potential. I put out seven wars, and I wasn't helped by the UN. I was never even given a phone call,” Trump said in a pull-aside with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen. “Someday it's going to do what I've been doing.”

As part of the General Assembly, Trump met several leaders from the Arab world to discuss Gaza, with Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claiming the exchange went well.