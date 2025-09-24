'Reached Its Potential': Donald Trump Lambasts United Nations At General Assembly
As part of the General Assembly meeting, Trump met several leaders from the Arab world to discuss Gaza, with Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claiming the exchange went well.
US President Donald Trump has once again fired shots at the United Nations during meetings at the General Assembly, accusing the body of not being able to fulfil its mission while claiming that he has personally stopped seven wars.
“The UN has never really reached its potential. I put out seven wars, and I wasn't helped by the UN. I was never even given a phone call,” Trump said in a pull-aside with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen. “Someday it's going to do what I've been doing.”
#WATCH | New York | US President Donald Trump says, "The UN has never really reached its potential... I put out seven wars, and I wasn't helped by the UN. I was never even given a phone call... Someday it's going to do what I've been doing..."— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was also a key discussion point at the General Assembly, with Trump, in a major pivot, saying that he now believes Kyiv can take back all of its territory from Russia.
During the Assembly, Trump also met Emmanuel Macron, claiming that the French President has helped him stop a couple of wars.
"Emmanuel has actually helped me with a couple of the wars. We settled seven wars," he said in a pull-aside with Macron.
#WATCH | New York | US President Donald Trump says, "Emmanuel has actually helped me with a couple of the wars. We settled seven wars. The biggest disappointment, but I think that'll happen eventually, is the Ukraine and Russia situation. I thought that would be the easiest oneâ¦ pic.twitter.com/AE8UkN22cA— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025
Trump went on to admit that he may have underestimated the gravity of the Ukraine-Russia war, claiming that he thought it was the easiest to solve on account of his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The biggest disappointment, but I think that'll happen eventually, is the Ukraine and Russia situation. I thought that would be the easiest one because of my relationship with Putin. But unfortunately, that relationship didn't mean anything," he admitted.
Trump's latest statements at UNGA come on the back of his recent proclamation, where he claimed he stopped the India-Pakistan war and even said he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.