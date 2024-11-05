Donald Trump Banks On US Election Result To Make Criminal Cases Go Away

(Bloomberg) -- For Donald Trump, the outcome of Tuesday’s election is about more than winning the White House — it’s also about the future of criminal cases that put him at risk of spending time behind bars.

The stakes could hardly be higher. If Trump wins, he could wield the vast powers of the US presidency to shield him from ongoing federal prosecutions. If he loses, he faces the threat of being sentenced later this month to jail time in New York.

Trump has already made it clear that as president he will quickly move to shut down the federal prosecutions, because he will have ultimate authority over the Justice Department. That will erase the threat of decades behind bars. Although the Constitution doesn’t allow him to order state prosecutors to drop cases, he could attempt to delay them indefinitely.

The most immediate legal threat to Trump is a Nov. 26 sentencing by a New York state judge in the so-called hush money case — the only one that’s gone to trial so far. If Trump wins, his legal team will have fresh arguments to try to cancel the sentencing and have the case tossed out entirely.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases that state and federal prosecutions have brought against him.