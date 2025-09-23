Donald Trump At UNGA: 'Climate Change Is The Biggest Con Job By Stupid People'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said "climate change" is a con job and added that the United Nations has "radicalised environmentalists." Trump spoke at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in front of the gathered world leaders.

He said, "The 'climate change' term is the biggest con job coined by stupid people at the UN. If you don’t go away from the 'green energy scam' then your country is going to fail."

Trump called energy and migration as a "double-tailed monster" and said carbon footprint is a hoax. "UN has radicalised environmentalists," he added.

This is a developing story.