Donald Trump Alleges 'Triple Sabotage' At UN Following Teleprompter, Sound Failures

In a post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump has alleged "triple sabotage" during his recent visit to the United Nations.

He claimed that three separate, suspicious incidents had occurred: an escalator failure, a non-functional teleprompter, and a complete loss of sound in the auditorium where his speech was delivered. He has demanded an immediate investigation and stated that the Secret Service is involved.

According to the post, the first incident was a "real disgrace" when an escalator going up to the main speaking floor "came to a screeching halt". Trump says both he and Melania were holding the handrail tightly, which prevented them from falling face first.

"It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly, or it would have been a disaster," he said.

He called the incident absolute sabotage, citing a joke from a London Times post about turning off an escalator. He posted the individuals responsible "should be arrested!"