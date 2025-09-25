Donald Trump Alleges 'Triple Sabotage' At UN Following Teleprompter, Sound Failures
Trump demanded an immediate investigation into the three incidents and stated that the Secret Service is involved.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump has alleged "triple sabotage" during his recent visit to the United Nations.
He claimed that three separate, suspicious incidents had occurred: an escalator failure, a non-functional teleprompter, and a complete loss of sound in the auditorium where his speech was delivered. He has demanded an immediate investigation and stated that the Secret Service is involved.
According to the post, the first incident was a "real disgrace" when an escalator going up to the main speaking floor "came to a screeching halt". Trump says both he and Melania were holding the handrail tightly, which prevented them from falling face first.
"It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly, or it would have been a disaster," he said.
He called the incident absolute sabotage, citing a joke from a London Times post about turning off an escalator. He posted the individuals responsible "should be arrested!"
The second incident occurred just as he began to speak to an audience of millions of people all over the world.
"My teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone-cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, “Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?" he said.
He proceeded to give the speech without the teleprompter, which he says received "fantastic reviews", adding, "Maybe they appreciated the fact that very few people could have done what I did."
Finally, after his speech, he was told that the sound in the auditorium was "completely off" and that "World Leaders...couldn't hear a thing." He said his wife, Melania, who was sitting in the front, also told him, "I couldn't hear a word you said."
Trump concluded his post by stating, "This wasn’t a coincidence; this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations haven’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do."
All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved, he stated.