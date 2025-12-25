DOJ Says It’s Reviewing 'A Million More' Potential Epstein Files

The revelation of new potential documents raises new questions about the government‘s ability to comply with the transparency law, which required the DOJ to release all documents from the Epstein investigations by last Friday — a deadline the government has already been criticized for failing to meet.

The Justice Department has released thousands of pages of heavily redacted records and photos — mostly in two batches several days apart — stemming from investigations of the convicted sex offender. There have been technical snafus, and reversals on whether to keep certain pages public.

A separate judge in New York has ordered the release of similar information in the case against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years prison for aiding his sex-trafficking conspiracy. A judge in Florida also approved the release of documents related to an earlier investigation into the deceased financier, which never resulted in an indictment.