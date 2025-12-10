‘DOGE Was A Little Bit Successful, But...: Elon Musk Reveals Why He Won't Return

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the US President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was only “a little bit successful.” He made the comment on The Katie Miller Podcast, released on Tuesday.

"We were a little bit successful. We were somewhat successful. We stopped a lot of funding that really just made no sense, that was entirely wasteful," Musk said.

Musk also said that he would not lead the project again. After Trump secured a second term in the November 2024 elections, it was soon announced that his prominent donor, Musk, would lead DOGE. The team tried to cut the federal government’s budget and reduce its workforce in the first five months of the term. At the time, both Musk and Trump made repeated claims that DOGE had saved billions of dollars for the US government.

"I think instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically worked on my companies. And they wouldn't have been burning the cars," Musk said on the podcast with former Trump administration official Katie Miller. His remarks referred to the political backlash that he faced as DOGE head, which resulted in protests against Tesla.