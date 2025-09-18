Disney Pulls ‘Kimmel Live’ Over Host’s Charlie Kirk Remarks
The suspension starts with Wednesday’s broadcast, Disney said in a statement.
Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network is taking Jimmy Kimmel Live off the air indefinitely amid a backlash to remarks the late-night host made about the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.
The suspension starts with Wednesday’s broadcast, Disney said in a statement. The company announced the decision minutes after Nexstar Media Group Inc., an owner of numerous ABC TV affiliates, said it would pull the show indefinitely from its stations over remarks that were “offensive and insensitive.”
Disney’s decision to suspend one of its biggest stars underscores the treacherous political climate for major media companies and is the latest example of the Trump administration pressuring them to mind their talent’s on-air remarks. Last year, Disney paid $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump over comments made by host George Stephanopoulos.
Kimmel, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death to criticize their opponents.
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said in his Sept. 15 monologue.
The comments inflamed many conservative commentators and brought a rebuke from members of the Trump administration.
Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, told podcast host Benny Johnson that he had a strong case to punish Kimmel, ABC and Disney. The FCC grants licenses to broadcasters such as ABC and its affiliates.
“This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney,” Carr said. “They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest.”
Kimmel had planned to address the backlash on his show Wednesday and rehearsed the program that morning, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Carr’s comments triggered Nexstar, the largest owner of local TV stations in the US, to tell Disney it would pull the show, according to two people. They asked not to be identified speaking about private deliberations.
Disney then issued its own statement saying Kimmel would go off the air. Nexstar is seeking FCC approval for a $6.2 billion deal to acquire Tegna, another local station owner.
Disney gave no indication of when or if the show might return. Kimmel has been hosting his program since 2003, making him one of the longest-serving late-night talk-show personalities. He started his career as a radio host in Seattle, later moving to Tampa, Tucson, and eventually, Los Angeles. He has reduced his workload in recent years, taking the summers off from the show. He current contract is due to expire in less than a year.
In July, CBS announced it was ending its late night show hosted by Stephen Colbert, who has also been a critic of Trump. The network cited costs associated with the show at the same time that its parent Paramount Global was seeking FCC approval for its takeover by Skydance Media.
Disney’s decision will fuel concern about the Trump administration’s effort to squelch opposition to the its agenda. The president got into an argument this week with ABC reporter Jonathan Karl, who had questioned the president about Attorney General Pam Biondi’s plans to “go after hate speech.” She later walked back those remarks.
“Congress can make no law that fires Jimmy Kimmel for a joke, but ABC can,” Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, said in an email. “I’m sure the comedians taping shows tonight can’t help but feel skittish given the speed at which this late-night epic is unfolding.”
Media organizations have struggled with how best to cover Kirk, a conservative activist who offended many with his commentary. MSNBC fired analyst Matthew Dowd after he suggested Kirk’s language brought about his assassination.
Everyday Americans, from teacher to restaurant workers, have lost their jobs or been disciplined over comments on the incident.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump cheered ABC’s decision and called on NBC to fire its late-night hosts.