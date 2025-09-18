Disney Pulls ‘Kimmel Live’ Over Host’s Charlie Kirk Remarks

Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network is taking Jimmy Kimmel Live off the air indefinitely amid a backlash to remarks the late-night host made about the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.

The suspension starts with Wednesday’s broadcast, Disney said in a statement. The company announced the decision minutes after Nexstar Media Group Inc., an owner of numerous ABC TV affiliates, said it would pull the show indefinitely from its stations over remarks that were “offensive and insensitive.”

Disney’s decision to suspend one of its biggest stars underscores the treacherous political climate for major media companies and is the latest example of the Trump administration pressuring them to mind their talent’s on-air remarks. Last year, Disney paid $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump over comments made by host George Stephanopoulos.

Kimmel, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death to criticize their opponents.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said in his Sept. 15 monologue.

The comments inflamed many conservative commentators and brought a rebuke from members of the Trump administration.