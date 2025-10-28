'Disastrous Policy': Former US Commerce Secretary Slams Trump Tariffs On India

Former US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo criticised President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy, calling it "disastrous" and said that he was making a "big mistake" when it comes to India.

She stated that the US was "pissing off" all of its allies. "I don't think we can be effective without strong relationships with Europe, or for much of Southeast Asia for that matter," she said in an appearance at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.

She stated the US was making a big mistake with India. The Trump administration levied 50% reciprocal tariffs on India, citing "trade barriers" that were allegedly put into place as well as accusing the nation of "funding the war on Ukraine" by purchasing oil from Russia.

Raimondo argued that the US was reducing its power on the global stage by alienating its allies via antagonistic trade policies in the form of reciprocal tariffs.

“Among the top 20 things that I would be critical about his administration is pissing off all our allies. America first is one thing, but America alone is a disastrous policy, and America that is not a friend or ally to Europe or Japan is a weak America," Raimondo said.