Diplomacy In A Playlist: Barack Obama Adds Kendrick And Drake In His 2025 List Of Favourites

Former United States President Barack Obama has released his much-awaited list of favourites — a 'tradition' that he says he started during his time in the White House. What stands out is his diverse 2025 Music list, from Drake to Kendrick Lamar, and from BLACKPINK to Olivia Dean, a playlist that truly does not miss.

His 2025 list is no exception to his norm of not sticking to a genre or what's 'new'. It moves fluidly across genres and generations, placing Olivia Dean beside Bruce Springsteen, Rosalía next to The Beths, and Ganavya alongside Lady Gaga. But tucked into the middle of this wide-ranging playlist is a pairing that has managed to raise quite a few eyebrows — Drake and Kendrick Lamar, two artists whose rivalry has shaped hip-hop discourse, even in the mainstream this year.