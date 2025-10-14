Did Donald Trump Snub UK PM Keir Starmer At Egypt Summit? Video Gets Internet Talking

On social media, the perceived slight has been framed as a humiliation for the British Prime Minister, with some users even pointing out that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared "amused" by the brief exchange.

A user wrote, "Omg Meloni’s face when Starmer gets snubbed. Fighting to keep from laughing," while another wrote, "Meloni had to bite her lip to keep from laughing." [sic]

X users started dissecting the perceived decline of the "special relationship." One post lamented, "There was a time when Washington listened for London’s voice. Now the leader... gets summoned like a substitute and sent back to the bench."

Another user said Trump's actions were called "classic." A user replied that Trump "knew EXACTLY where Starmer was," adding, "you must now love him for the way he put Starmer back in his box."