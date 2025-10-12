Diane Keaton Leaves $100 Million Net Worth: Real-Estate Among Top Investments
The Godfather actress was known for making fortunes from her investments in the high-end real estate market, apart from her legacy in Hollywood.
The Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton left a $100 million net worth, which she built through investments in real estate alongside her glorified career in Hollywood.
The Godfather actress Keaton passed away Saturday, People Magazine confirmed. No further information is available as her loved ones asked for privacy. She was 79.
Apart from making fortunes and fame in Hollywood, Keaton gained substantially from her investments in the high-end real estate market. She was worth $100 million at the time of her death, according to data on the Celebrity Net Worth website.
She bought a Laguna Beach property for $7.5 million in 2004, which she sold for $12.75 million in 2006. She flipped a Pacific Palisades home for $6.9 million in 2016, bought for $5.6 million in 2012, Parade reported.
In 2020, Keaton sold a property in Tucson, Arizona, for $2.6 million. She bought the property for only $1.5 million in 2018, according to Parade. Keaton listed her mansion, located in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for $28.9 million in March this year. She purchased it for $4.7 million in 2009.
Career In Hollywood
Keaton grabbed attention with her first major role opposite Al Pacino, in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. She got nominated for Oscars for her roles in Reds (1981), Marvin's Room (1996), and Something's Gotta Give (2003).
Keaton finally won the Oscar for her role in Woody Allen's romcom Annie Hall in 1977. She collaborated with Allen in eight films after she worked with him in a Broadway play 'Play It Again, Sam' in 1986.
She captured attention with her wit, charm, and distinctive dressing sense alongside her prolific screen presence. Her career spans over six decades in Hollywood.
Keaton did not restrict herself to being an actress and explored directing. She directed the 1991 TV movie Wildflower, an episode of Twin Peaks, the documentary Heaven, and the 2000 dramedy 'Hanging Up.
Personal Life
Keaton never married but adopted and raised two children. She is survived by her daughter, Dexter Keaton, and son, Duke Keaton.
She was romantically linked to Allen, Al Pacino, and Warren Beatty, as per media reports.