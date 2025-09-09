Democrats Share Trump-Signed Epstein Birthday Letter Once Denied By President

House Democrats shared a birthday message that US President Donald Trump allegedly sent to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate gave Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with Trump’s signature that he has said doesn’t exist, as per a Washington Post report.

On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of the birthday book including the letter bearing Trump’s signature.

"HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!," the House Democrats said in a post on X on Monday.

The White House on Monday denied its authenticity and said the president did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.