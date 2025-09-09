Democrats Share Trump-Signed Epstein Birthday Letter Once Denied By President
The White House on Monday denied its authenticity and said the president did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.
House Democrats shared a birthday message that US President Donald Trump allegedly sent to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate gave Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with Trump’s signature that he has said doesn’t exist, as per a Washington Post report.
On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of the birthday book including the letter bearing Trump’s signature.
"HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!," the House Democrats said in a post on X on Monday.
"HERE IT IS: We got Trump's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn't exist."
"Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!"
The development came months after The Wall Street Journal reported on the 2003 birthday book and ‘bawdy’ letter bearing Trump’s name. Several other media outlets described the letter as “lewd.”
On Monday, a copy of the letter was provided to Congress in response to a subpoena from Rep. James Comer (R., Ky.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee. Reps. Robert Garcia (D., Calif.) and Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) had pressed for the release of the book from the Epstein estate.
Donald Trump has denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, calling it “a fake thing.” US Vice President JD Vance has slammed Democrats saying 'no one is falling for this BS.'
"The Democrats don't care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That's why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies. No one is falling for this BS," Vance wrote on X.
"The Democrats don't care about Epstein. They don't even care about his victims. That's why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies."
"No one is falling for this BS."
The Letter
The letter shared by Democrats has a line drawing that appears to be an outline of a female body.
The Epstein letter says, "Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" and ends with “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”
The letter has a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person and with the president's signature inside the body.
Trump sued Dow Jones & Co., News Corp. and Rupert Murdoch for libel, in July after the Wall Street Journal published a story alleging that Trump once sent a suggestive birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.