Democrats Hillary, Obama's Praise Of Trump's Gaza Deal Invites Surprise, Trolling

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, two high profile political opponents of President Donald Trump, have praised the Gaza peace plan brokered by the US in different ways.

Clinton, who unsuccessfully ran as the Democratic nominee against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, commended Trump in a televised TV interview.

"I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what's often called the day after," the former US Secretary of State told CBS News.

Trump brokered a deal that allows return of the last remaining Israeli hostages from Gaza and an end to a war that has killed over 67,000 Palestinians and flattened the tiny enclave along the Mediterranean Sea.

Clinton said Israel's "ill-advised" attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar's capital of Doha in September gave Trump's negotiators an opening.

"That provided an opening for both President Trump and his representatives to marshal all of the regional powers, including, of course, Qatar, but also to make it clear to Israel, 'No, this is now enough. We cannot continue this. This conflict needs to end, and we've got to move on'," she said.