Democrats Hillary, Obama's Praise Of Trump's Gaza Deal Invites Surprise, Trolling
Clinton said Israel's "ill-advised" attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar's capital of Doha in September gave Trump's negotiators an opening.
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, two high profile political opponents of President Donald Trump, have praised the Gaza peace plan brokered by the US in different ways.
Clinton, who unsuccessfully ran as the Democratic nominee against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, commended Trump in a televised TV interview.
"I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what's often called the day after," the former US Secretary of State told CBS News.
Trump brokered a deal that allows return of the last remaining Israeli hostages from Gaza and an end to a war that has killed over 67,000 Palestinians and flattened the tiny enclave along the Mediterranean Sea.
Clinton said Israel's "ill-advised" attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar's capital of Doha in September gave Trump's negotiators an opening.
"That provided an opening for both President Trump and his representatives to marshal all of the regional powers, including, of course, Qatar, but also to make it clear to Israel, 'No, this is now enough. We cannot continue this. This conflict needs to end, and we've got to move on'," she said.
Barack Obama said the Gaza peace deal is "encouraging" and "relieving" and the world should now commit to rebuilding the devastated Palestinian enclave.
“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered," the former US president said on X.
“More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace," he added.
Iâll finish it for you. âThank you, Donald Trumpâ https://t.co/MDzhimsLWL— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2025
Obama did not name Trump in his public comment, inviting a dig from the current president's eldest son.
Replying to Obama's X post, Donald Trump Jr stated, 'I’ll finish it for you. ‘Thank you, Donald Trump’." He indicated that his father should be getting thanks for the deal between Israel and Hamas.
Clinton and Obama have been the most fiercest critics of Trump, often calling him out on social, economic and foreign policy matters.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has vexed every US administration in recent history. Hillary Clinton pressed for a two-state solution. But Obama struggled with a chilly relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a period that also saw two smaller wars in Gaza.