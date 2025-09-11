Business NewsWorld'Deeply Disturbed': Trump, Obama, Harris Condemn Charlie Kirk's Death In Utah Shooting
'Deeply Disturbed': Trump, Obama, Harris Condemn Charlie Kirk's Death In Utah Shooting

US President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris, all of whom publicly mourned Charlie Kirk's death and denounced the violence.

11 Sep 2025, 07:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris, all of whom publicly mourned 31 year-old Kirk's death and denounced the violence (Image source: White House/X)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from political leaders across the spectrum.

The incident brought in reactions from US President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris, all of whom publicly mourned 31 year-old Kirk's death and denounced the violence.

President Trump confirmed Kirk's death on his Truth Social platform, calling him "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk," and stating that "no one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie." Trump added that Kirk "was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

Former President Barack Obama took to X to condemn the "despicable violence," stating, "We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy." He added that he and his wife, Michelle, would be praying for Charlie’s family tonight.

Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed her shock, stating on X, "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family." She issued a clear message, adding, "Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."

Donald Trump Jr. also shared a personal tribute on X, describing Kirk as "like a little brother to me" and "a true inspiration." He wrote, "Charlie was never a threat to anyone. He was civil, he was kind... The only “threat” he ever posed was that he was incredibly effective. He was a powerful messenger of truth, and people heard that truth. That’s what made him a target."

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting and Kirk is survived by his wife and two children.

