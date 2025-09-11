'Deeply Disturbed': Trump, Obama, Harris Condemn Charlie Kirk's Death In Utah Shooting
US President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris, all of whom publicly mourned Charlie Kirk's death and denounced the violence.
Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from political leaders across the spectrum.
President Trump confirmed Kirk's death on his Truth Social platform, calling him "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk," and stating that "no one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie." Trump added that Kirk "was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to hisâ¦ pic.twitter.com/aM8Pz3TKml— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025
Former President Barack Obama took to X to condemn the "despicable violence," stating, "We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy." He added that he and his wife, Michelle, would be praying for Charlie’s family tonight.
We donât yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlieâs family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025
Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed her shock, stating on X, "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family." She issued a clear message, adding, "Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."
I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 10, 2025
Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.
Donald Trump Jr. also shared a personal tribute on X, describing Kirk as "like a little brother to me" and "a true inspiration." He wrote, "Charlie was never a threat to anyone. He was civil, he was kind... The only “threat” he ever posed was that he was incredibly effective. He was a powerful messenger of truth, and people heard that truth. That’s what made him a target."
Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting and Kirk is survived by his wife and two children.