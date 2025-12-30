Business NewsWorld'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Expresses Over Targeting Putin's Residence
Russia claimed that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

30 Dec 2025, 01:37 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Modi said the ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.</p><p>(Photo: Ravi Choudhary/ PTI)</p></div>
Modi said the ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.

(Photo: Ravi Choudhary/ PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voiced 'deep concern' over the reports of the targeting of the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Russia and Ukraine to focus on diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

'Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation,' Modi said in a post on X.

Russia claimed on Monday that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

Modi said the ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.

'We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,' the prime minister said.

