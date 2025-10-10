'Decisive Support To Our Cause': Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Award To Donald Trump
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado dedicated the prestigious award to both the suffering people of Venezuela and President Donald Trump.
María Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, dedicated the award to US President Donald Trump. In a message on social media platform X, Machado dedicated the prestigious award to both the suffering people of Venezuela and Trump, recognising his "decisive support" for freedom and democracy.
Machado wrote, "This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy. I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!"
This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.
We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.
This year's Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was one of the most talked about award as there had been persistent speculation ahead of the announcement about the possibility of the prize going to the US President, fuelled in part by himself and amplified by this week's approval of his plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza.
Trump has asserted multiple times over the past months that he should receive the prestigious award for settling multiple conflicts during his tenure. Trump and his allies were constantly lobbying for the coveted prize with the US President even saying that it will be a "big insult" to America if the Nobel Peace Prize was not awarded to him.
However, on Oct. 10, in Oslo, Machado was announced as the winner of Nobel Peace Prize.
"We want to send a message to all authoritarian leaders: choose ballots, not bullets."
Jørgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, shares insights into the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize and tells us why Maria Corina Machado was awarded the prize: "She is an example of courage and determination in the face of adversity."
Machado won the prize for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in the South American nation, winning recognition as a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a "growing darkness". The former opposition presidential candidate is a "key, unifying figure" in the once deeply divided opposition to President Nicolas Maduro's government, said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee.
Machado says she's humbled and grateful. "This is something that the Venezuelan people deserve," Machado said in a call with the Norwegian Nobel Institute. "I am just part of a huge movement... I'm humbled, I'm grateful and I'm honoured not only by this recognition, but I'm honoured to be part of what's going on in Venezuela today," news agency AP reported.
"I believe that we are very close to achieving, finally, freedom for our country and peace for the region," she said, adding that "even though we face the most brutal violence, our society has resisted" and insisted on struggling by peaceful means. "I believe that the world will now understand how urgent it is to finally, you know, succeed."
"I am just part of a huge movement. I'm humbled, I'm grateful and I'm honoured."
This morning Maria Corina Machado was announced as this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Directly after the news was broken, she describes how honoured she felt to be awarded the peace prize.