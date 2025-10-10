'Decisive Support To Our Cause': Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Award To Donald Trump

This year's Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was one of the most talked about award as there had been persistent speculation ahead of the announcement about the possibility of the prize going to the US President, fuelled in part by himself and amplified by this week's approval of his plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza.

Trump has asserted multiple times over the past months that he should receive the prestigious award for settling multiple conflicts during his tenure. Trump and his allies were constantly lobbying for the coveted prize with the US President even saying that it will be a "big insult" to America if the Nobel Peace Prize was not awarded to him.

However, on Oct. 10, in Oslo, Machado was announced as the winner of Nobel Peace Prize.