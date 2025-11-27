Hong Kong's Seven Burning Towers: Death Toll Rises To 83

The death toll from Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades continued to climb as rescuers combed through the burned-out hulks of seven residential towers, and authorities rushed to assist survivors and address questions of accountability.

At least 83 people were dead from the fatal fire, the South China Morning Post reported on early Friday citing the Fire Services Department. It was unclear how many people were still unaccounted for after the blaze tore through the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in the suburb of Tai Po, once home to about 4,600 people.

The fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon, was finally brought under control on Thursday, though small fires were still visible in some of the apartments. The blaze began on a section of bamboo scaffolding erected for a HK$315.5 million ($40.6 million) renovation project, and quickly curled around the compact cluster of high rises.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee visited the disaster site Thursday. He didn’t confirm whether all residents from Wang Fuk Court were accounted for, after earlier in the day saying hundreds were missing. The city leader earlier ordered a city-wide inspection of all housing estates undergoing major renovations. At a snap briefing, he announced each affected family would receive HK$10,000 in relief. Flanked by several officials, he pledged the government would completely replace bamboo scaffolding and ensure the transition to metal ones.

Residents displaced by the fire will be sheltered in temporary accommodation. About 1,800 units of transitional housing will then be freed up — roughly equivalent to estate’s entire housing stock. Volunteers rushed to the site and corporate donations have been pouring in, including from the Jockey Club, which pledged to provide as much as HK$170 million to support those affected by the disaster.