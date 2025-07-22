Death Toll In Bangladesh Air Force Plane Crash Rises To 31

A Chinese-made F-7 jet suffered a mechanical failure and crashed into a school in Bangladesh on Monday, killing at least 31 people, including the pilot, according to an official tally

The Bangladesh Air Force F-7 aircraft crashed on the campus of the Milestone School and College in the Uttara area of the capital, Dhaka, the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said in a statement.

The aircraft took off at 1:06 p.m. local time on a regular training mission, according to the Bangladesh Armed Forces, which identified the pilot as Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam. The jet experienced a mechanical failure after take-off, with the pilot trying to steer the stricken aircraft away from a densely populated area before crashing into the two-storey school building, it said.

Most of the people killed were students, Yunus’s office said. According to school staff, the campus serves students in grades 6 through 8. As many as 78 people are currently being treated in hospitals, Sayedur Rahman, special assistant for health and family welfare to the chief adviser, said on Tuesday.