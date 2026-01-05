Cuba Looks Ready To Fall, Says Trump; Signals Dominoes Falling Across Latin America

Trump framed Cuba’s vulnerability as economic rather than military. For decades, the island has relied on subsidised oil and financial support from Venezuela. With Venezuela now in turmoil and U.S. pressure tightening, Trump argued that lifeline has effectively been cut.

"Cuba only survives because of Venezuela," he said. "They got all of their income from Venezuelan oil. They’re not getting any of it."

Unlike Venezuela, Trump suggested, Cuba may not even require direct U.S. intervention. "Cuba is ready to fall on its own," he said, adding that military action there was unlikely because the government appears to be running out of economic options.