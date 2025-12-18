Coursera To Combine With Udemy In $2.5 Billion All-Stock Deal

As artificial intelligence compresses skill cycles and forces workers to reskill faster than ever, Coursera on Dec. 17, has said it will combine with rival Udemy in an all-stock transaction, creating one of the world’s largest digital learning companies. The deal values the combined company at an implied equity value of about $2.5 billion, based on the closing prices of both stocks on Dec. 16.

The merged entity is expected to generate more than $1.5 billion in pro forma annual revenue, Coursera said in a statement. Pro forma revenue refers to a projected or estimated revenue figure on a future-looking financial statement that shows what earnings could look like.

Under the terms of the agreement, Udemy shareholders will receive 0.80 shares of Coursera common stock for each Udemy share, representing a 26% premium to the companies’ average closing prices prior to the announcement.