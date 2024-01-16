Corbevax Vaccine Gets WHO Emergency Use Listing Authorisation

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd said: “We are pleased with the WHO Emergency Use Listing because it would help us use the platform to continue developing COVID-19 vaccines as and when it starts impacting public health. We are confident that this endorsement from WHO will bolster our global fight against COVID-19.’’

The Drugs Controller General of India had already approved Corbevax for restricted use in emergency among adults, adolescents and young children in a sequential manner from December 2021 to April 2022.