Copenhagen Airport Closed As Police Investigate Drone Activity

Copenhagen Airport closed its airspace Monday night after drones flew in and around its perimeter, halting all departures and arrivals at Scandinavia’s busiest hub.

Three to four drones were observed flying at and around the airport, with substantial resources deployed to investigate the sightings, according to Henrik Stormer, a senior officer with Copenhagen Police. All inbound and outbound flights have been suspended until further notice.

“We are, of course, taking this very seriously,” Stormer told Bloomberg. “I don’t know at this point who is behind it, but these are not just hobby drones — they’re something larger.”

The disruption began around 8:30 p.m. local time, when Naviair, Denmark’s state-owned air navigation service provider, shut the airspace. There’s no indication of motive behind the drone activity and the drones’ owners are unknown, Stormer said. Investigations were ongoing late Monday night local time.

The incident underscores the growing vulnerability of major transport hubs to drone interference, a recurring challenge for aviation authorities across Europe. Similar closures in London and Frankfurt in recent years have raised concerns over safety and the ease with which unauthorized drones can disrupt air traffic.