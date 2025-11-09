COP30: UN Climate Summit To Kick Off In Brazil From Tomorrow—What's On Agenda?
COP30 will be the first summit that will acknowledge the failure of meeting the long-held goal of preventing global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Top global leaders and officials will gather in the Amazonian city of Belem on Nov. 10, Monday, for the 30th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30).
The host nation, Brazil, has set forth a critical agenda for this two-week conference, focusing more on implementation of existing pledges rather than creating new pledges.
COP30: Who's attending and what's on agenda?
A key focus of the agenda is for countries to work on past promises, including the pledges that were made at COP28 to gradually phase out the use of fossil fuels.
Another issue on the agenda of COP30 is world's forests and how it is integral to acknowledge the world's most vulnerable populations, including indigenous groups. Symbolically, the event will be held in Belem, which is considered the gateway of the Amazonian rainforests.
Brazil opted to hold COP30 in the Amazon city of Belem – hoping to symbolically underline the importance of world forests that remain targets for logging and industries including mining, farming and fossil fuel extraction.
The Amazon rainforest alone hosts over 400 indigenous groups, which accounts for almost one-tenth of the population of the entire region. The summit, known as a "Conference of the Parties" (COP) , brings together the signatories of the 1992 U.N. climate treaty.
How does the summit work? During the summit’s first week, negotiators will outline their priorities, while countries and companies are expected to announce action plans and financing pledges.
National ministers are scheduled to join during the second week to haggle over final decision and find compromises before the final gavel.
Key groups include the G77+China bloc of developing countries, the Alliance of Small Island States, and the BASIC group (Brazil, South Africa, India, and China).
The U.S. has lately stepped away from its traditional leadership role, with nations like China and Brazil filling the void.