COP29 At A Glance: Six Core Points You Should Know

As COP29 kicks off today in Baku, Azerbaijan, world leaders have gathered for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The summit, running from Nov. 11 to 22, 2024, is being held at Baku Stadium in Azerbaijan's capital.

COP, which stands for Conference of Parties, is an annual international climate conference bringing together 197 countries. The participating nations, known as 'parties', have committed to reducing human-caused interference with the climate system to avoid dangerous global warming.

As of now, there are 198 parties (197 countries plus the European Union) to the convention, constituting near universal membership. The COP is held annually, with the presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions—African Group, Asia-Pacific Group, Eastern European Group, Latin American and Caribbean Group, Western European and Others Group.

The overarching goals of COP29 include achieving carbon neutrality, promoting sustainable development, ensuring inclusivity, and fostering global partnerships for climate action. Transparency, accountability, and safety are also key priorities for this conference.