Common Heart Attack Drug May Not Help, Likely To Raise Death Risk For Some Women: Study

A new study, published in the European Heart Journal, has raised doubts about the effectiveness of the long-standing use of beta-blockers, a group of commonly prescribed medicines for treatment after a heart attack.

The findings suggest that while men may not face added dangers, many women could be at greater risk of hospitalisation or even death when on these drugs.

The study indicates that the majority of patients receive little to no real benefit.

The research report has raised fresh concerns about beta-blockers for women who sustain only minor heart damage after a cardiac episode.

The research shows that such women faced a markedly higher chance of repeat heart attacks, hospitalisation due to heart failure and were almost three times more likely to die compared to those not prescribed the drug, as per the research conducted by the doctors at the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City, according to a CNN report.

The researchers noted that the increased risks were seen only in women whose heart’s pumping function remained normal, with a left ventricular ejection fraction above 50%. This measure reflects how efficiently the heart pushes oxygen-rich blood into the body. For patients whose ejection fraction drops below 40% after a heart attack, beta-blockers are still essential, as they help prevent dangerous rhythm disturbances that can trigger another cardiac episode.