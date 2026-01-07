'Come Alone Or With Someone': Pakistan Army Offer Dares India, Afghanistan Amid Tensions

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter‑Services Public Relations (ISPR), has again triggered controversy by drawing India into Islamabad’s ongoing tensions with Afghanistan.

Chaudhry, who recently faced criticism for winking at a journalist during a press briefing, returned to the spotlight with another contentious public appearance.

During his latest press conference, the senior Pakistani Army officer departed from conventional military communication norms and issued an unprovoked threat toward India, declaring, "Maza na karaya toh paise wapas" (If you don't enjoy it, you'll get your money back).

The colloquial, taunting phrase is typically used to provoke or mock an adversary.

Expanding on his views, Chaudhry warned of geopolitical uncertainty, stating, "How the year 2026 will be will depend on how we stand, how we react. The will of our opponent is clear. India will not accept your existence. It is saying that the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

He was referring to India's recent good terms with Afghanistan.

He further asserted confidence in Pakistan’s leadership and strategic direction, adding, "Our destiny is in our own hands. Our leadership, both political and military, has full clarity. We always say Pakistan is a gift of God. Do whatever you want to do. Come from wherever you want to come. Come alone or with someone. Ek baar maza na kara diya na toh paise wapas," doubling down on Pakistan’s unverified claim that Kabul is acting as a “proxy of India.