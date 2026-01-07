'Come Alone Or With Someone': Pakistan Army Offer Dares India, Afghanistan Amid Tensions
The senior Pakistani Army officer departed from conventional military communication norms and issued an unprovoked threat toward India.
Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter‑Services Public Relations (ISPR), has again triggered controversy by drawing India into Islamabad’s ongoing tensions with Afghanistan.
Chaudhry, who recently faced criticism for winking at a journalist during a press briefing, returned to the spotlight with another contentious public appearance.
During his latest press conference, the senior Pakistani Army officer departed from conventional military communication norms and issued an unprovoked threat toward India, declaring, "Maza na karaya toh paise wapas" (If you don't enjoy it, you'll get your money back).
The colloquial, taunting phrase is typically used to provoke or mock an adversary.
Expanding on his views, Chaudhry warned of geopolitical uncertainty, stating, "How the year 2026 will be will depend on how we stand, how we react. The will of our opponent is clear. India will not accept your existence. It is saying that the enemy of my enemy is my friend."
He was referring to India's recent good terms with Afghanistan.
He further asserted confidence in Pakistan’s leadership and strategic direction, adding, "Our destiny is in our own hands. Our leadership, both political and military, has full clarity. We always say Pakistan is a gift of God. Do whatever you want to do. Come from wherever you want to come. Come alone or with someone. Ek baar maza na kara diya na toh paise wapas," doubling down on Pakistan’s unverified claim that Kabul is acting as a “proxy of India.
Pakistan's Rough Relations With India And Afghanistan
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have gradually deteriorated ever since the Taliban took over the latter in 2022.
In October 2025, the countries came close to a wider conflict but the fighting ended after Qatar brokered a ceasefire.
Chaudhry also said Pakistan killed 2,597 militants in 2025, up from 1,053 a year earlier. The country recorded 5,397 militant attacks, up from 3,014 in 2024.
2025 also witnessed the most significant military escalation between India and Pakistan in decades. This conflict challenged both the internal and external foundations of cash-strapped Pakistan, leaving the state at a critical crossroads.
In the summer of 2025, India launched coordinated missile strikes, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and its occupied part of Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, who were mostly Hindus.
Modern weapons, including drones, missiles and other equipment, were put into operation, alarming the world that the crisis could spiral out of control into a full-blown war.
(With inputs from PTI.)