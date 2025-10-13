Columbus Day 2025: What’s Open And Closed In US Today? From Banks To Restaurants; Check Full List
Columbus Day is marked on the second Monday of October.
Columbus Day is observed across the United States on the second Monday each October. This year’s commemoration is taking place on Oct. 13. It is recognised as a federal holiday and public sector offices will remain shut.
The day is set to impact a range of state and federal services. Here’s an overview of what will continue to be open and what will be shut down on Columbus Day this year.
Post Offices And Shipping Services
According to the US Postal Service, post offices will not be open for retail services on Monday, Oct. 13, and routine residential or business deliveries will be suspended for the day. Priority Mail Express will continue to operate as usual, as it does throughout the year, even on federal holidays.
Both UPS and FedEx will continue their regular pickup and delivery operations, as noted on their respective websites. UPS Store branches and FedEx Office outlets will also stay open and serve customers throughout the day.
Banks
As per USA Today, branches of Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on Oct. 13. The report adds that Capital One Cafes will remain open.
Stock And Bond Market
Trading on the US stock exchanges will proceed as usual, with markets remaining open despite the observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The US bond market will remain closed.
Government Offices And Courts
The majority of federal and state government departments, including courts, will be shut on Oct. 13. This is because Columbus Day is a federal holiday.
Rubbish collection and certain other municipal services could face changes or disruptions, depending on the area in which you live, says USA Today.
Grocery Stores, Restaurants And Retail Stores
Most supermarkets, grocery stores, restaurants, and retail outlets are expected to operate as usual on Oct. 13, though it’s advisable to check with your nearest branch before visiting.