'Colombian President Gustavo Petro Needs To Watch His A**': Trump's Warning After Venezuela Attack

US President Donald Trump has warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to “watch his ass” following a US military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro

04 Jan 2026, 11:49 AM IST i
Trump will interview a US Fed Chair candidate this Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
US President Donald Trump has warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to “watch his ass” following a US military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“He's making cocaine and they're sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass,” Trump said at a press conference, referring to Petro, with whom he has sparred repeatedly in recent months. He has cocaine mills . He has factories where he makes cocaine. So, I stick by my statement. He does need to watch his ass,'' added Trump.

