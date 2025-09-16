College Dropout To Trump Ally: A Look At Slain American Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk’s Life

But years before his rise to national prominence, he just focused on conservative activism across college campuses. Born in 1993 in a suburb of Chicago, Kirk was always politically outspoken. At just 18, he wrote an essay for Breitbart News accusing American schools of spreading “propaganda” and “indoctrination.” The piece caught the attention of Bill Montgomery, a retired businessman and Tea Party activist who was decades older than Kirk. He took the young conservative political figure under his wing.

In 2012, during Barack Obama's presidency, Kirk dropped out of college and co-founded Turning Point USA along with Montgomery. From college campuses, the group quickly expanded. It also gained popularity from Kirk’s growing social media presence. TPUSA used online platforms to deliver a youth-focused brand of conservatism. By 2016, Kirk’s rising influence earned him a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention at just 22 years old.

At the time, Kirk was quoted as saying by Wired magazine that he "was not the world's biggest Donald Trump fan.” But after 2016, he quickly became one of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

By 31, he had built a $95 million political empire and was heard by millions of online followers. He had also secured a direct line to President Trump, who has acknowledged that Kirk played a key role in his 2024 victory.

