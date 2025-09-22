Chinese Journalist Sentenced To Four More Years In Jail Over Covid Reporting: Report

A Chinese journalist jailed for four years after documenting the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak at its origin in Wuhan was sentenced to four more years of jail, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Zhang Zhan, aged 42, has once again been handed a prison sentence for the offence of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

She was previously jailed in December 2020 on the same charge after sharing on-the-ground reports from Wuhan about the initial outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the group said.

As per a Reuters report, it remains unclear whether the citizen journalist has access to legal counsel.

“Still shocked and outraged by Zhang Zhan’s baseless 4-year sentence. She should be honoured as an ‘information hero,’ not locked in brutal prison conditions. The world must keep pressing Beijing for her immediate release,” said RSF Asia-Pacific advocacy manager Aleksandra Bielakowska in a post on X.