China’s Xi Offers Backing For Myanmar’s SCO Membership Bid

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Saturday to support Myanmar’s efforts to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in his meeting with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Tianjin.

Xi discussed “opposing foreign interference in Myanmar’s politics, China’s positive stance and future actions for the country’s stability and peace,” as well as follow-up talks on issues agreed upon during the two leaders’ meeting in Moscow in May, the National Defence and Security Council said in a statement.

Key topics of discussion include strengthening bilateral cooperation in Myanmar’s peace process, trade promotion, accelerating the implementation of Belt and Road projects and the Myanmar Economic Corridor, making effective use of natural resources, and the plan to invite international observers in the Southeast Asian nation’s December elections. The two countries signed multiple bilateral cooperation agreements, including on customs and news media.