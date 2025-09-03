China's Victory Day Parade: Who's Attending The Grand Military Display?

China is hosting a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the wider World Anti-Fascist War.

The event set to take place today, serves as a reminder of China’s significant and prolonged role in World War II.

Beyond honouring historical memory and fallen heroes, the parade is a demonstration of China's advancing military modernisation and geopolitical influence.

The event's diplomatic significance comes from the attendance of select group of world leaders. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, 26 foreign heads of state and government were invited, with the most notable attendees being Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.