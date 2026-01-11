ADVERTISEMENT
China's Trade Deal With Kenya Stalled Under US Pressure, Says Report
The deal requires the assent of Kenya’s cabinet, parliament and president, the report said.
The signing of a trade deal between Kenya and China is being held up because of US pressure on the African country not to go ahead with it, The Standard newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter it didn’t identify.
The deal requires the assent of Kenya’s cabinet, parliament and president, the newspaper said. It comes as Kenya seeks to extend its participation in the US’s Africa Growth and Opportunity Act pact, which slashes duties on some exports to the US, according to the report.
Kenya is effectively being asked to choose between the two pacts, the newspaper said.
