Business NewsWorldChina's Trade Deal With Kenya Stalled Under US Pressure, Says Report
China's Trade Deal With Kenya Stalled Under US Pressure, Says Report

The deal requires the assent of Kenya’s cabinet, parliament and president, the report said.

11 Jan 2026, 06:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
It comes as Kenya seeks to extend its participation in the US’s Africa Growth and Opportunity Act pact, which slashes duties on some exports to the US, according to the report. (Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/ Bloomberg)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The signing of a trade deal between Kenya and China is being held up because of US pressure on the African country not to go ahead with it, The Standard newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter it didn’t identify. 

The deal requires the assent of Kenya’s cabinet, parliament and president, the newspaper said. It comes as Kenya seeks to extend its participation in the US’s Africa Growth and Opportunity Act pact, which slashes duties on some exports to the US, according to the report. 

Kenya is effectively being asked to choose between the two pacts, the newspaper said.

