China Urges Trump To Lift Security Curbs in Push for Deals

China is pushing the Trump administration to roll back national-security restrictions on Chinese deals in the US, dangling the prospect of a massive investment package as part of a proposal that would upend a decade of policy.

In addition, President Xi Jinping’s negotiators want the US to lower tariffs on imported inputs used by any Chinese factories built in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The proposals were raised during trade talks in Madrid last month, the people said. During those meetings, the two sides reached a framework deal to keep Chinese social-media giant TikTok operating in the US, despite national security concerns raised by American lawmakers.

The Chinese floated a figure of $1 trillion earlier this year, according to one of the people, but the size of the potential investment being discussed now is unclear.

After the Madrid talks, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Fox Business that the two sides had discussed “the investment climate in the United States for Chinese companies.” Senior Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang told reporters the US had “expressed its willingness to move together with China toward the same goal when it comes to reducing barriers to investment and promoting relevant cooperation on [the] trade and economic front.”

Days later, Xi urged President Donald Trump in a phone call to create conditions for “Chinese enterprises to invest” in America.

The Chinese proposals are part of a bold set of requests that include pressing the US to change its decades old stance on Taiwan — another red line for Washington. They also represent a shift from trade talks during Trump’s first term that focused on purchases of US exports rather than investment in the US, an area subject to national security reviews.

A White House spokesperson didn’t respond specifically to questions about the talks, saying the administration is focused on ensuring that China is fulfilling its current obligations, an apparent nod to the so-called Phase 1 deal in Trump’s first term. The administration continues to engage with the Chinese to level the playing field for American businesses, farmers, and workers, the official said.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment made on a public holiday in China. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said: “We hope the U.S. side will work with China to implement the important common understandings reached by our heads of state in their phone call.”

Trump has said he’ll meet Xi at a summit in South Korea this month. Whether the US president will accept China’s offer is unclear — though one of the people said the US hasn’t yet ruled anything out. Questions remain around exactly how much investment China would pledge and the structure of such commitments, although the TikTok framework — American control of a Chinese entity’s US operations — could be one possibility.

In a response to the Bloomberg report, Rep. John Moolenaar, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on China, said China “routinely cheats on its deals with America” and warned against loosening investment curbs.

“China has weaponized its own market and companies against us for decades, and we cannot allow those companies to have more access to our economy,” Moolenaar said.

Matt Pottinger, a China hawk who served as deputy national security adviser during Trump’s first administration, said allowing a surge of Chinese investment into the US economy would be a major concession to Beijing. “That would be tantamount to the US becoming part of the Belt and Road — indeed, its final destination,” he said, referring to the $1 trillion-plus global infrastructure spending program that China launched in 2013 to bolster its economic and security interests, as well as its political influence.