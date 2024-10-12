China to Sell Special Sovereign Bonds to Boost Bank Capital

(Bloomberg) -- China has said it will issue special sovereign notes to boost capital at its largest state-owned lenders. The bond issuance is aimed at supporting big state banks to replenish their core tier-1 capital, Finance Minister Lan Fo’an said at a briefing in Beijing.

The move will strengthen their capability to fend off risks and spur lending to better support the domestic economy, he added.

The finance ministry has formed a mechanism with financial regulators to aid the banks, and is waiting for the lenders to submit their respective capital plans, Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said at the same briefing.

Bloomberg reported last month that China could inject as much as 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) of capital into the top lenders, with funding mainly from the issuance of new special sovereign debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Authorities flagged in late September that they will boost core tier-1 capital at the six major commercial lenders, alongside a slew of other measures to shore up the economy. The move marks the first recapitalisation of the lenders in more than a decade, as officials seek to salvage the industry from record low margins, sinking profits and rising bad loans.

The six largest banks — which include Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of Communications Co., and Postal Savings Bank of China Co. — have primarily relied on retained profits to increase capital buffers.

While the top six banks have capital levels that far exceed requirements, the move would give them bigger buffers to help regulators follow through on the recent spate of stimulus measures from broad reductions to mortgage rates to slashing key policy rates.