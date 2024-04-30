China's Longest Commercial Flight To Take Passengers To Mexico City; Check Distance And Duration

China Southern Airlines is all set to launch China’s longest commercial flight from Shenzhen, the southern city of China, to Mexico City.

The first flight is scheduled for May 11, as per a CNN report. This flight is scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays. A one-way trip will take 16 hours of nonstop flying time and cover a distance of 14,147 km, as per the report.

A trip back to Shenzhen from Mexico City is expected to be around 21 hours and 20 minutes. The return journey includes a brief refueling stopover at Tijuana and the passengers will have to remain onboard.