China's Longest Commercial Flight To Take Passengers To Mexico City; Check Distance And Duration
China Southern Airlines is all set to launch China’s longest commercial flight from Shenzhen, the southern city of China, to Mexico City.
The first flight is scheduled for May 11, as per a CNN report. This flight is scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays. A one-way trip will take 16 hours of nonstop flying time and cover a distance of 14,147 km, as per the report.
A trip back to Shenzhen from Mexico City is expected to be around 21 hours and 20 minutes. The return journey includes a brief refueling stopover at Tijuana and the passengers will have to remain onboard.
The CNN report mentioned that Airbus A350 aircraft are likely to be deployed. Earlier, the airline's furthest route was between Guangzhou and New York, covering a distance of 12,871 km.
Singapore Airlines currently has the world’s longest nonstop flight that flies 15,332 km between Singapore and New York. The duration of this flight is 19 hours approximately in each direction.
In April 2017, China Southern Airlines was the first airline to begin flights to Mexico, starting from Guangzhou-Vancouver-Mexico City, as per the CNN report. After the COVID-19 pandemic, China resumed flying travellers and this involved restoring their old routes to the United States and Europe.