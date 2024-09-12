China To Cut Rates On $5 Trillion Mortgages As Early As September

(Bloomberg) -- China is poised to cut interest rates on more than $5 trillion of outstanding mortgages as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as it accelerates a move to reduce the borrowing costs for millions of families to spur consumption.

Some banks are making final preparations to get ready for the upcoming adjustments on mortgage rates, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Some homeowners may enjoy up to 50 basis points of immediate rate reduction, one of the people said.

The timeline has yet to be finalised and could still change, said the people. The People’s Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month authorities are mulling a plan to allow borrowers to renegotiate terms with their current lenders before January, when banks typically reprice mortgages. The proposed cuts will likely come in two steps totaling about 80 basis points, people familiar with the matter said.

Policymakers are ramping up a push to reduce households’ financial burden amid weak domestic spending and worsening deflation risk. While China has pushed average mortgage costs to a record low this year, most families didn’t benefit as banks won’t reprice existing loans until next year. The disparity has frustrated some homeowners and fueled a wave of early mortgage payments.

The move also comes as a growing number of Wall Street analysts are predicting China may miss its economic growth goal of about 5% this year. Meanwhile, a deepening selloff in Chinese stocks is exacerbating a crisis of confidence in the world’s second-largest economy, heaping pressure on policymakers to halt the downward spiral.