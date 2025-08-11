China To Build Xinjiang-Tibet Rail Link 'Near' LAC With India: Report

China is set to build the most ambitious rail link connecting Xinjiang province with Tibet, part of which will “run near” the Line of Actual Control with India, according to a media report. Work is expected to get underway this year on one of the world’s most ambitious rail projects with the launch of a state-owned company to oversee the construction and operations of a line that will link Hotan in Xinjiang and Lhasa in Tibet, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.