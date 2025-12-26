China Slaps Symbolic Sanctions On US Firms Over Taiwan Arms Sale

China announced largely symbolic sanctions against 20 US defense companies and 10 executives, signaling its anger over Washington’s latest arms sales to Taiwan while stopping short of a broader escalation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday it would sanction companies including Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., L3Harris Maritime Services, Boeing’s operations in St. Louis, as well as Vantor, formerly known as Maxar Intelligence. The measures include freezing any assets the companies hold in China and banning them from doing business with Chinese entities.

China is also targeting executives at defense companies, including Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries Inc., and Vantor Chief Executive Officer Dan Smoot, freezing their assets in China and barring dealings and entry to the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

The sanctions follow what Beijing described as “large-scale” US arms sales to Taiwan. The State Department said last week that Washington has approved a package worth up to $11 billion — one of its largest ever for the island — covering equipment including missiles, drones and artillery systems.

“Any provocative actions that cross the line on the Taiwan issue will be met with a forceful response from China,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an accompanying statement on Friday. “Any enterprise or individual involved in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for their misguided actions.”