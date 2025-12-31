Business NewsWorldChina Sets Quotas For Beef Imports Following Months-Long Probe
China Sets Quotas For Beef Imports Following Months-Long Probe

The trade move, put in place to bolster domestic prices and protect local farmers, could help ease global beef prices

31 Dec 2025, 01:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Beijing will impose 55% tariffs on shipments exceeding the set quotas, according to the country’s commerce ministry. (Photo by Sergey Kotenev on Unsplash)</p><p></p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

China set quotas for imports of beef following a months-long probe, restricting flows to the world’s top importer of the protein. 

Beijing will impose 55% tariffs on shipments exceeding the set quotas, according to the country’s commerce ministry. 

The trade move, put in place to bolster domestic prices and protect local farmers, could help ease global beef prices that have otherwise surged to a record high amid strong demand and tight supplies in other key regions, including the US, a top consumer.

