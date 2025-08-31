China Says Stronger India Ties In Interest Of Both Nations

China said improving ties with India is in the interest of both countries, and the two sides have taken steps to steadily stabilize relations after a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

“The improvement of Sino-Indian relations is a common interest for both countries, as well as the result of joint efforts by both sides,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday in a written reply to questions. There was no “secret diplomacy” between the two countries, only “normal communication and interaction,” it said.

Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Beijing made a quiet outreach to New Delhi in March to test the waters on improving ties. Xi wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu expressing concern about any US deals that would harm China’s interests, an official in New Delhi familiar with the matter said.

Responding to a question about the letter, the spokesperson’s office of China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “as far as I learned, the content of the so-called letter you mentioned doesn’t exist at all.”