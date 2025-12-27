China Revises Foreign Trade Law To Safeguard National Interests

Business NewsWorldChina Revises Foreign Trade Law To Safeguard National Interests
The revisions also strengthen intellectual property rights and establishes a trade adjustment assistance system to stabilize supply chains.

27 Dec 2025, 08:19 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The revised law, which will take effect on March 1, 2026, marks the second major revision since its enactment in 1994, according to Xinhua. (Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg)</p></div>
China’s legislature approved revisions to the country’s foreign trade law, incorporating provisions to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday. 

The revisions also strengthen intellectual property rights and establishes a trade adjustment assistance system to stabilize supply chains, the report said. 

China is overhauling the law to enhance competitiveness and drive the development of high-quality foreign trade amid escalating global tensions and evolving norms.

The revised law, which will take effect on March 1, 2026, marks the second major revision since its enactment in 1994, according to Xinhua. 

