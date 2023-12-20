China Quake Death Toll Mounts To 134

“My family assured me that they were safe after the earthquake, but now they are all buried,” a man surnamed Yang in Jintian village of Zhongchuan Township in northwest China's Qinghai Province told Xinhua.

“We cannot stop,” Wang Lyu, deputy head of the Qinghai team of China's National Fire and Rescue Administration, who headed a 157-member team of rescuers, said while looking with red eyes at those waiting for miracles. “They will have hope for as long as we are here,” he said.