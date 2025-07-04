China Plans Subsidies To Boost Birthrate As Slim Population Threatens GDP Growth

China is planning to offer cash handouts to families as an incentive for couples to have children, according to people familiar with the matter, as years of population decline threaten the world’s No. 2 economy.

The government is set to provide 3,600 yuan ($503) a year for each child, born on or after Jan. 1 this year, until they turn three under a nationwide initiative, said the people, asking not to be identified as the details are not public.

China’s State Council Information Office didn’t reply to a faxed request for comment. While China abandoned its one-child policy about a decade ago, its population registered a decline for three straight years through 2024.