China Blasts US for Report That 'Sows Discord' With India

China criticised the US for what it said was trying to hurt Beijing’s ties with India, calling its approach “irresponsible.”

A recent report by the Pentagon “distorts China’s defense policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims to find a pretext for the US to perpetuate its own military hegemony,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Lin made the remarks when asked about the report, which said China may use an easing of tensions with India to block improved ties between Washington and New Delhi. China wanted to develop relations with India “along the track of sound and steady development,” Lin said, adding that the situation along their border “is generally stable.”

China and India have taken steps to stabilize relations since last year. The two nations defused their border standoff, and in August Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first trip to China in seven years. In October, direct flights resumed between the countries after more than five years. The improved relationship came as both countries were stung by President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Beijing had earlier criticized the Pentagon report, which also said that China is in the midst of a “historic military buildup” that has made the US homeland “increasingly vulnerable.”