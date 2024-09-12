China Asks Its Carmakers To Keep Key EV Technology At Home

China’s Ministry of Commerce held a meeting in July with more than a dozen automakers, who were also told they shouldn’t make any auto-related investments in India, the people said asking not to be identified discussing matters that are private, in another attempt to safeguard the know-how of China’s EV industry and mitigate regulatory risks.

In addition, carmakers wanting to invest in Turkey should first notify the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which oversees China’s EV industry, and the local Chinese embassy in Turkey.

Representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, or MOFCOM, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

China’s directive comes at a time most major Chinese carmakers are looking to localize manufacturing so as to avoid tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. MOFCOM guidelines that demand key production should remain within China could hurt automakers’ efforts to globalize as they search for new customers to offset fierce competition and sluggish sales at home that are cutting into their bottom lines.

It could also come as a blow to those European nations wooing Chinese carmakers in the hopes their presence will bring jobs and a local economic boost. BYD is planning on building a factory in Turkey, for example, that’s expected to have an annual capacity of 150,000 cars and employ up to 5,000 people.