China Approves Plan For First Hike To Retirement Age Since 1978

China will raise the retirement age for the first time since 1978, a move likely to slow the decline in the labour force and support the economy.

The country’s top lawmakers endorsed a plan to gradually delay retirement, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

The approval followed a July announcement by the ruling Communist Party that the retirement age will rise in a “voluntary, flexible manner.” Allowing more people to work longer will counter demographic headwinds weighing on the world’s second-largest economy, although it risks adding to public discontent amid an economic slowdown.

The top legislature’s discussion of the plan earlier this week triggered an outpouring of anger on social media, where many complained about a sluggish job market. Some users also pointed out how employers often discriminate against older candidates, a problem that the government last month vowed to address.